SPADY, LAKENN TYRELL 03/25/2022

Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 165

M/S/P CS W/N 1000 FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSES MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS W/INTENT TO SELL & DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

