...INCREASED FIRE DANGER LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING...
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph, relative
humidity values dropping to 20 to 25 percent, and drying ground
fuels will bring an increased fire danger to much of eastern North
Carolina again late this morning through early afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Duplin, Lenoir and Greene Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
221888 KIANA SHERROD
SHERROD, KIANA LASHAUN 03/27/2022
Age: 37 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 198
CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI