SHERROD, KIANA LASHAUN 03/27/2022

Age: 37 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 198

CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONTRIBUTE TO DELIQUENCE OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET