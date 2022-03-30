LANGREHR, KENNETH ALAN 03/28/2022

Age: 55 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 150

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET