ACKLIN, TEAUTICA TYASHIAL 03/28/2022

Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 115

FTA-MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $8015.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-THREATENING PHONE CALL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET