221920 TEAUTICA ACKLIN Mar 30, 2022 Mar 30, 2022 Updated 17 min ago 1 of 2 ACKLIN, TEAUTICA TYASHIAL 03/28/2022Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 115FTA-MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $8015.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-THREATENING PHONE CALL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector