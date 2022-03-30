BELL, DESHA DEVON 03/28/2022

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 180

FTA-ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/ EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET