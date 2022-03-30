221939 CEVONTAY ROUNDTREE Mar 30, 2022 28 min ago 1 of 2 ROUNDTREE, CEVONTAY JAMES 03/29/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 155FELONY CONSPIIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PROB Tags Prob Status James Crime Criminal Law Felony Nbnd Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector