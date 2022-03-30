RAY, KADAJA MIANNE 03/29/2022

Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 156

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags