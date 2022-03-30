221941 MARSHALL GOODING Mar 30, 2022 28 min ago 1 of 2 GOODING, MARSHALL DOUGLAS 03/29/2022Age: 53 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 185OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Douglas Property Secu Status Felony Pretense Marshall Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector