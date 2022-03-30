221946 ROSIE TAFT Mar 30, 2022 28 min ago 1 of 2 TAFT, ROSIE LEE 03/29/2022Age: 55 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 278FTA-AID & ABET LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS STOLEN GOODS/ PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Rosie Taft Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector