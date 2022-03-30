221954 CANDI JONES Mar 30, 2022 27 min ago 1 of 2 JONES, CANDI 03/29/2022Age: 49 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 224SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINDECENT EXPOSURE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Candi Jones Status Linguistics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector