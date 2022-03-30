BRYANT, ASHTON LEANDER 03/29/2022

Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 180

FTA- INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags