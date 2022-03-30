221958 ASHTON BRYANT Mar 30, 2022 27 min ago 1 of 2 BRYANT, ASHTON LEANDER 03/29/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 180FTA- INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Status Misdemeanor Bond Type Female Leander Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector