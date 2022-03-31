221961 VERNON BROWN Mar 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BROWN, VERNON CARDELLE 03/30/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 200DOMESTIC CRIMINAL TRESPASSING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Vernon Brown Crime Status Bond Vernon Cardelle Assault Nbnd Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine Spring 2022 Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector