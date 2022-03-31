PAIGE, ERSKINE SHAMARI CORTEZ 03/30/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 140

MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags