221967 EMMANUEL BURNEY Mar 31, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BURNEY, EMMANUEL ZEBEDEE 03/30/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 176FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL YLD STOPSIGNFLSH RED LIGHT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET