POOLE, SHAQUAN JUQUET 03/30/2022

Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 140

FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags