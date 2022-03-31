221969 MARQUEL MOODY Mar 31, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MOODY, MARQUEL KAVON 03/30/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 184PV - LARCENY OF MV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Larceny Secu Status Criminal Law Crime Status Mv Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine Spring 2022 Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector