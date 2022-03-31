YAW, CHADWICK SPENCER 03/30/2022

Age: 37 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 190

PROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESS SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESS SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags