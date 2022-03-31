221970 CHADWICK YAW Mar 31, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 YAW, CHADWICK SPENCER 03/30/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 190PROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESS SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESS SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Chadwick Yaw Criminal Law Status Spencer Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine Spring 2022 Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector