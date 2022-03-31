221971 JOHN SUGGS Mar 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 SUGGS, JOHN BRADLEY 03/30/2022Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 140RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OPN CNT/ CONS ALC PSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Law Criminal Law Incl Status Psg Secu Status Alc John Suggs Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine Spring 2022 Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector