MATTISON, COLTON VERNON 03/30/2022

Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 150

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags