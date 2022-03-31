221972 COLTON MATTISON Mar 31, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MATTISON, COLTON VERNON 03/30/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 150POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Mattison Colton Crime Criminal Law Status Vernon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine Spring 2022 Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector