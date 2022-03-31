221974 JOE HOLLEY Mar 31, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HOLLEY, JOE WHEELER 03/30/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 180ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Assault Nbnd Status Female Bond Type Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine Spring 2022 Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector