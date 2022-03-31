MAYO, BENJAMIN JOSEPH 03/30/2022

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 145

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags