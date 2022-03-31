221977 TIMOTHY PHILLIPS Mar 31, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY TERRELL 03/30/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 200NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $234.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWI LEVEL 3-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWI LEVEL 3-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Timothy Phillips Timothy Terrell Type Status Bond Usc Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine Spring 2022 Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector