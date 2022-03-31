PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY TERRELL 03/30/2022

Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 200

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $234.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DWI LEVEL 3-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DWI LEVEL 3-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

