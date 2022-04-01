TAYLOR, CYNTHIA DIANE 03/30/2022

Age: 32 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 140

FTA- POSS/DISP ALT/FICT/REVD DR LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET