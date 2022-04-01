MADDOX, PHILLIP CLAYTON BRADY 03/31/2022

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 205

DOMESTIC CRIMINAL TRESPASSING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BURGLARY, FIRST DEGREE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, FROM MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY AFTER B & E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET