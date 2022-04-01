221994 PHILLIP MADDOX Apr 1, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MADDOX, PHILLIP CLAYTON BRADY 03/31/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 205DOMESTIC CRIMINAL TRESPASSING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBURGLARY, FIRST DEGREE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FROM MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER B & E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector