HINTON, GREGORY WENDELL 03/31/2022

Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 150

COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET