221997 GREGORY HINTON Apr 1, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HINTON, GREGORY WENDELL 03/31/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 150COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET