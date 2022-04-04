350135_061.jpg WILLIE TAFT

TAFT, WILLIE JAMES 04/02/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 300

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET