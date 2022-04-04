DESHIELDS, DAJAUN BONTAE 04/03/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140

HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

ATTEMPT BREAKING OR ENTERING INTENT TERRORIZE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

