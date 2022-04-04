HARRIS, JAMES HOWARD 04/04/2022

Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 150

CONSPIRACY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSING STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET