222073 CORNELIUS JOHNSON Apr 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, CORNELIUS QUAMAINE 04/04/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 120HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector