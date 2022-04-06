222080 DARIUS MOYE Apr 6, 2022 Apr 6, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 1 of 2 MOYE, DARIUS DARNELL 04/04/2022Age: 47 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 295ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector