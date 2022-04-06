TATE, CODY 04/04/2022

Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 155

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET