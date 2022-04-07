PITCHFORD, TREYONII TAHAJAMO 04/05/2022

Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130

BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET