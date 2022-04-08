34113_061.jpg MALIK ALBRITTON

ALBRITTON, MALIK SHABAZZ 04/05/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 210

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RESIST PUBLIC OFFICER/SER INJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET