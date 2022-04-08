222103 MALIK ALBRITTON Apr 8, 2022 Apr 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago ALBRITTON, MALIK SHABAZZ 04/05/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 210INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESIST PUBLIC OFFICER/SER INJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector