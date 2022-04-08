330337_162.jpg DIANGELO WOOTEN

WOOTEN, DIANGELO MIKEL 04/05/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 200

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET