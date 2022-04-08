INGRAM, DARIUS LAMONT 04/06/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 170

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS MARIJ>1/2 TO 1 1/2OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET