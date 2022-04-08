SAVAGE, NA`GEM JAKEITH 04/06/2022

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 190

FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET