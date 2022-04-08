222121 CHRISTOPHER FREEMAN Apr 8, 2022 Apr 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago FREEMAN, CHRISTOPHER CLEVON 04/06/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 284INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $250000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector