396719_102.jpg VIRGINIA POLLOCK

POLLOCK, VIRGINIA ROSE 04/07/2022

Age: 21 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 250

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET