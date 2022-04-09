WRIGHT, JOSEPH AARON 04/07/2022

Age: 18 Sex: M Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 120

INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSING STOLEN GOODS - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET