222146 JEREMIAH PARKER Apr 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 Updated 54 min ago 1 of 2 PARKER, JEREMIAH ALLAN 04/07/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 185OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP B&E BLDG-FELONY/LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF STOLEN GOODS PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $11015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTAFAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET