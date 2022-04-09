ALCANTAR, DAVID SANTANA 04/08/2022

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 170

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET