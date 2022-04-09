222160 TONY PURVIS Apr 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PURVIS, TONY LEE 04/08/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector