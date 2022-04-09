PURVIS, TONY LEE 04/08/2022

Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET