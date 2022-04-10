222208 JYAMEIR SIMMONS Apr 10, 2022 16 min ago 1 of 2 SIMMONS, JYAMEIR MAYSAN 04/09/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 150ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Female Nbnd Status Assault Status Bond Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector