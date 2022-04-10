SIMMONS, JAMIE O`BRIAN 04/09/2022

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 172

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS/SELL NONTAXPAID ALC BEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags