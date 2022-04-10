222210 JAMIE SIMMONS Apr 10, 2022 16 min ago 1 of 2 SIMMONS, JAMIE O`BRIAN 04/09/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 172SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS/SELL NONTAXPAID ALC BEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Jamie Simmons Jamie O'brian Status Law Criminal Law Trespass Judicial Pret Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector