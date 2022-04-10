222216 TYRIK BUNCH Apr 10, 2022 16 min ago 1 of 2 BUNCH, TYRIK CORNELL 04/10/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 135RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETUNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Mechanics Status Type Veh Bond Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector