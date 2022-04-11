222221 JANOZ HOWARD Apr 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HOWARD, JANOZ NAYSHON 04/10/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 150FELONY POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROI - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Robbery Weapon Felony Crime Criminal Law Status Howard Secu Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector