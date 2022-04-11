222223 IKEVIAN JOHNSON Apr 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, IKEVIAN RASHON 04/10/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 140CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH A FIREARM OR OTHER DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Weapon Misdemeanor Firearm Secu Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector