222229 WILLIAM ROUSE Apr 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ROUSE, WILLIAM MATTHEW 04/10/2022Age: 38 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 175THREATENING PHONE CALL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET