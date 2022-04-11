APPLEWHITE, PRECIOUS JEWEL 04/10/2022

Age: 36 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 170

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

CONTRIIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

CONTRIIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags