222230 PRECIOUS APPLEWHITE Apr 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 APPLEWHITE, PRECIOUS JEWEL 04/10/2022Age: 36 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 170RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCONTRIIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCONTRIIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Contriibuting Del Status Juvenile Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector