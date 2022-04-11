222233 ERIC ROSS Apr 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ROSS, ERIC DEVON 04/10/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 165OBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETUTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Eric Ross Pretense Eric Devon Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector